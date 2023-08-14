English
    Uniroyal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 28.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 262.86% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 54.89% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 14.31 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9928.5528.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9928.5528.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.740.861.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.9526.1322.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.85-2.120.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.711.47
    Depreciation0.530.530.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.291.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.150.71
    Other Income0.110.190.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.340.81
    Interest0.590.550.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.220.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.220.31
    Tax0.00-0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.51-0.050.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.51-0.050.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.51-0.050.31
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.130.45
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.130.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.130.45
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.130.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

