Uniroyal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2023 down 6.64% from Rs. 28.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 262.86% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 54.89% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022.

Uniroyal shares closed at 14.31 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.