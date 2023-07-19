Unichem Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.67 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.67 crore in June 2023 up 41.62% from Rs. 244.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2023 up 1371.87% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Unichem Labs shares closed at 381.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.54% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.