    Unichem Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.67 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unichem Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.67 crore in June 2023 up 41.62% from Rs. 244.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2023 up 1371.87% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    Unichem Labs shares closed at 381.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.54% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.

    Unichem Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.67310.06244.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.67310.06244.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.98155.73120.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.490.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.444.82-17.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.6166.0767.06
    Depreciation27.3628.3222.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.9691.6985.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.05-37.05-33.46
    Other Income5.833.7911.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.23-33.26-21.61
    Interest2.482.931.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.70-36.19-23.28
    Exceptional Items---107.64--
    P/L Before Tax-15.70-143.83-23.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.70-143.83-23.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.70-143.83-23.28
    Equity Share Capital14.0814.0814.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-20.43-3.31
    Diluted EPS-2.23-20.43-3.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-20.43-3.31
    Diluted EPS-2.23-20.43-3.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:11 am

