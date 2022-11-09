English
    Ultramarine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in September 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

    Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

    Ultramarine shares closed at 337.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.65% over the last 12 months.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.83130.52118.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.83130.52118.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.8681.2674.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-13.68-4.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7715.1512.62
    Depreciation3.393.332.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0621.8716.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6522.5916.57
    Other Income7.201.445.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8524.0321.98
    Interest0.700.780.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.1523.2521.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.1523.2521.20
    Tax6.086.014.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0717.2416.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0717.2416.78
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.905.905.74
    Diluted EPS7.905.905.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.905.905.74
    Diluted EPS7.905.905.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am