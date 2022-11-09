Ultramarine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.83 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 118.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in September 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.24 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

Ultramarine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in September 2021.

Ultramarine shares closed at 337.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.65% over the last 12 months.