    Ultramarine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.87 crore, down 4.15% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.87 crore in March 2023 down 4.15% from Rs. 130.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2023 down 14.13% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2023 down 0.28% from Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2022.

    Ultramarine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

    Ultramarine shares closed at 349.35 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 0.88% over the last 12 months.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.87149.55130.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.87149.55130.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6074.8074.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.40-3.71-1.25
    Power & Fuel8.549.70--
    Employees Cost18.5619.1114.73
    Depreciation5.154.253.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8315.3522.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7928.0317.18
    Other Income1.271.910.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0629.9418.14
    Interest1.491.200.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5728.7417.39
    Exceptional Items---3.11--
    P/L Before Tax14.5725.6317.39
    Tax3.636.254.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9419.3812.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9419.3812.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.9419.3812.74
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.756.644.36
    Diluted EPS3.756.644.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.756.644.36
    Diluted EPS3.756.644.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm