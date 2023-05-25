UFO Moviez Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.81 crore, up 76.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.81 crore in March 2023 up 76.09% from Rs. 37.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2023 up 122.79% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.61 crore in March 2023 up 235.99% from Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2022.

UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.45 in March 2022.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 71.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.84% over the last 12 months.