English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UFO Moviez Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.81 crore, up 76.09% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.81 crore in March 2023 up 76.09% from Rs. 37.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2023 up 122.79% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.61 crore in March 2023 up 235.99% from Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2022.

    UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.45 in March 2022.

    UFO Moviez shares closed at 71.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.84% over the last 12 months.

    UFO Moviez India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.8170.8937.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.8170.8937.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.830.641.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.867.123.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58-0.21-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0320.9722.46
    Depreciation10.2410.4512.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0540.6326.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.78-8.71-29.09
    Other Income17.151.802.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.37-6.91-26.97
    Interest2.393.172.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.98-10.08-29.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.98-10.08-29.60
    Tax1.67-3.40-6.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.31-6.68-23.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.31-6.68-23.30
    Equity Share Capital38.1838.0938.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.39-1.76-7.45
    Diluted EPS1.39-1.76-7.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.39-1.76-7.45
    Diluted EPS1.39-1.76-7.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #UFO Moviez #UFO Moviez India
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm