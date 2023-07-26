Uday Jewellery Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.21 crore, down 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.21 crore in June 2023 down 19.29% from Rs. 42.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 up 14.57% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Uday Jewellery shares closed at 106.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.