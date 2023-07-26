English
    Uday Jewellery Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.21 crore, down 19.29% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uday Jewellery Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.21 crore in June 2023 down 19.29% from Rs. 42.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 up 14.57% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

    Uday Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

    Uday Jewellery shares closed at 106.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.

    Uday Jewellery Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2145.0442.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2145.0442.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.7135.3136.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.965.501.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.710.48
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.100.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.103.353.28
    Other Income0.390.120.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.493.473.89
    Interest0.470.550.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.022.923.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.022.923.51
    Tax1.010.840.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.012.082.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.012.082.62
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.941.19
    Diluted EPS1.820.941.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.941.19
    Diluted EPS1.820.941.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Uday Jewellery #Uday Jewellery Industries
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

