UCAL Fuel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore in March 2022 down 8.05% from Rs. 138.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022 up 217.42% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 116.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -25.94% over the last 12 months.