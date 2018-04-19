TTK Prestige Q4 PAT seen up 15.8% YoY to Rs. 30 cr: HDFC Securities

1983-84 || To economise on housewives’ fuel bills without affecting the nutritional and, the gastronomic value of what they cook, this budget proposed to exempt one product from excise duties. Which is this product? Ans: Pressure Cooker (Wikimedia Commons)

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 30 crore up 15.8% year-on-year (down 30.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 419 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 55 crore.

