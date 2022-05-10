Trigyn Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.69 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.69 crore in March 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022 up 22.85% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 122.55 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)