Trigyn Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 235.60 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.60 crore in March 2020 down 13.31% from Rs. 271.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2020 down 77.56% from Rs. 14.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2020 down 49.25% from Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2019.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2019.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 28.25 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.50% returns over the last 6 months and -61.14% over the last 12 months.