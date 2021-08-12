Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.35 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.35 crore in June 2021 up 0.6% from Rs. 248.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021 down 20.37% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2020.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.80 in June 2020.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 132.15 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.70% returns over the last 6 months and 243.69% over the last 12 months.