Tree House Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 41.96% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 310.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Tree House shares closed at 17.00 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 10.03% over the last 12 months.