    Tree House Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 41.96% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 310.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Tree House shares closed at 17.00 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.63% returns over the last 6 months and 10.03% over the last 12 months.

    Tree House Education and Accessories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.955.212.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.955.212.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.790.80--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.520.33
    Depreciation0.230.290.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.708.502.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-4.90-0.70
    Other Income0.410.260.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-4.64-0.54
    Interest--0.090.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.17-4.73-1.43
    Exceptional Items---1.91--
    P/L Before Tax0.17-6.64-1.43
    Tax1.00-7.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.830.78-1.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.830.78-1.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.830.78-1.43
    Equity Share Capital42.3142.3142.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.202.87-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.202.87-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.202.87-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.202.87-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

