Trans & Electr Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 334.91 crore, up 98.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.91 crore in December 2021 up 98.82% from Rs. 168.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021 up 637.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021 up 20.7% from Rs. 18.99 crore in December 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.