Torrent Pharma reports Q4 PAT at Rs 287 cr

The revenue rose to Rs 9,620 crore last fiscal from Rs 8,508 crore in 2021-22.

Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 287 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, riding on robust sales across geographies.

The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 118 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal.

The company's revenue rose to Rs 2,491 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

For the year ended March 2023, the drug maker posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,245 crore against Rs 777 crore in FY22.

The company said its board recommended to the members to obtain enabling approval for the issuance of shares, including convertible bonds/ debentures through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and/or depository receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

The board also approved a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Rs 5 each.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 1,717.15 apiece on the BSE.