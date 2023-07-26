English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TML - D Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 71,934.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,202.80 crore in June 2023 up 163.97% from Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,578.26 crore in June 2023 up 341.75% from Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022.

    TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.07 in June 2022.

    TML - D shares closed at 374.40 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.77% returns over the last 6 months and 67.93% over the last 12 months.

    TATA MOTORS - DVR
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101,528.49105,016.7071,227.76
    Other Operating Income707.59915.65706.90
    Total Income From Operations102,236.08105,932.3571,934.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62,479.1660,211.9446,923.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods7,607.086,247.695,263.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6,302.791,734.75-4,378.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,851.779,377.527,786.36
    Depreciation6,633.187,050.205,841.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----3,779.69
    Other Expenses15,383.1415,246.0517,706.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,584.546,064.20-3,428.31
    Other Income1,360.541,576.93887.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,945.087,641.13-2,540.95
    Interest2,615.392,641.672,420.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,329.694,999.46-4,961.67
    Exceptional Items-676.98-215.321,493.62
    P/L Before Tax4,652.714,784.14-3,468.05
    Tax1,563.01-620.651,518.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,089.705,404.79-4,987.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,089.705,404.79-4,987.01
    Minority Interest-97.85-88.25-55.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates210.9591.2536.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,202.805,407.79-5,006.60
    Equity Share Capital766.05766.02765.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3514.11-13.07
    Diluted EPS8.3414.10-13.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3514.10-13.07
    Diluted EPS8.3414.10-13.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors (DVR) #TML-D
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!