TML - D Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102,236.08 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 71,934.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,202.80 crore in June 2023 up 163.97% from Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,578.26 crore in June 2023 up 341.75% from Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022.

TML - D EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.07 in June 2022.

TML - D shares closed at 374.40 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.77% returns over the last 6 months and 67.93% over the last 12 months.