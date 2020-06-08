Timken Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 405.53 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.53 crore in March 2020 down 9.47% from Rs. 447.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.26 crore in March 2020 up 7.06% from Rs. 57.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.12 crore in March 2020 down 6.41% from Rs. 108.05 crore in March 2019.

Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 8.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2019.

Timken shares closed at 902.05 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 30.50% over the last 12 months.