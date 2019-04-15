Time Technoplast Q4 PAT may dip 0.1% YoY to Rs. 55.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Time Technoplast to report net profit at Rs. 55.7 crore down 0.1% year-on-year (up 2.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,056 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 23.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 155.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.