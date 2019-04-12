Thyrocare Technologies Q4 PAT seen up 18.1% YoY to Rs. 29.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Thyrocare Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 29.7 crore up 18.1% year-on-year (up 47.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 42.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 50.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.