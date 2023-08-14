Thakkars Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 88.38% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 down 72.67% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2022.

Thakkars Dev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.67 in June 2022.

Thakkars Dev shares closed at 138.75 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.