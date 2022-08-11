Texmo Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore, up 26.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore in June 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 128.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 66.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.