Technocraft Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 431.33 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.33 crore in June 2023 down 10.22% from Rs. 480.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.87 crore in June 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 46.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.40 crore in June 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 74.04 crore in June 2022.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 20.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.94 in June 2022.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 1,598.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.61% returns over the last 6 months and 69.51% over the last 12 months.