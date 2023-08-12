Technocraft Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 431.33 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 431.33 crore in June 2023 down 10.22% from Rs. 480.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.87 crore in June 2023 up 3.3% from Rs. 46.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.40 crore in June 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 74.04 crore in June 2022.

    Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 20.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.94 in June 2022.

    Technocraft Ind shares closed at 1,598.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.61% returns over the last 6 months and 69.51% over the last 12 months.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations431.33437.15480.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations431.33437.15480.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.37221.45250.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.933.5712.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.731.66-13.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.9523.5827.26
    Depreciation12.8214.7912.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.93114.27136.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.0857.8454.35
    Other Income10.508.757.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5866.5961.41
    Interest9.166.454.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.4260.1356.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.4260.1356.54
    Tax16.5514.1613.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.8745.9842.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----3.74
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.8745.9846.34
    Equity Share Capital22.9622.9624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8519.1018.94
    Diluted EPS20.8519.1018.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8519.1018.94
    Diluted EPS20.8519.1018.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

