English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 25% sequentially to Rs 1,132 crore, revenue grows 5%

    Generally Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter for the company due to a seasonal weakness in its telecom business.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IT services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and increase in travel and visa costs.


    The Pune-based company's profit in the March ending quarter stood at Rs 1,506 crore.


    The company’s profit dipped 16.4 percent year on year from the profit of Rs 1,353 crore it achieved during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.


    Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the January – March 2022 period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.


    The consolidated revenue for the quarter jumped 24.6 percent from Rs 10,198 crore achieved during the same period last year.

    Close

    Related stories


    “We are starting this fiscal with a renewed commitment towards delivering consistent organic growth and we remain resilient and watchful given the dynamic global macro-economic environment and will continue to invest in new and emerging technologies to deliver differentiated offerings”, said CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, while commenting on the performance for the quarter


    Typically, Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter for the company due to weakness in its telecom business during the period.


    Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News


    The stock has corrected around 44 percent from its all-time high in December 2021. It has seen some recovery lately but stills remain range bound.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Results #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 04:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.