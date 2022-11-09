English
    TD Power System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.63 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 212.63 crore in September 2022 down 6.46% from Rs. 227.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.90 crore in September 2022 up 23.92% from Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.11 crore in September 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 26.82 crore in September 2021.

    TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in September 2021.

    TD Power System shares closed at 111.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 68.59% over the last 12 months.

    TD Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.63204.54227.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations212.63204.54227.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.54129.88147.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.98-2.657.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.8010.7615.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6223.4719.46
    Depreciation5.205.285.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9515.3614.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5322.4318.52
    Other Income6.386.532.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9128.9621.26
    Interest0.190.860.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7328.1021.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7328.1021.24
    Tax6.836.615.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9021.4916.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9021.4916.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.9021.4916.06
    Equity Share Capital31.2131.1331.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.286.955.23
    Diluted EPS1.286.885.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.286.955.23
    Diluted EPS1.286.885.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
