TCI Developers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 59.4% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 76.7% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

TCI Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 348.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.