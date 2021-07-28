TCI Developers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 90.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2021 up 90.97% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 23.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 5% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 355.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 28.18% over the last 12 months.