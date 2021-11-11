TataTeleservice Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.77 crore, up 4.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.77 crore in September 2021 up 4.72% from Rs. 256.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 313.63 crore in September 2021 up 8.08% from Rs. 341.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021 down 3.95% from Rs. 121.90 crore in September 2020.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 73.05 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 449.25% returns over the last 6 months and 1,041.41% over the last 12 months.