you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:36 PM IST

TataTeleservice Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore, down 37.55% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore in September 2018 down 37.55% from Rs. 515.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 382.30 crore in September 2018 up 95.34% from Rs. 8,198.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.60 crore in September 2018 down 45.61% from Rs. 124.29 crore in September 2017.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 4.00 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -49.37% over the last 12 months.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 321.84 334.45 515.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 321.84 334.45 515.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.59 15.71 23.98
Depreciation 42.93 38.66 215.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.40 2.27 1.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.70 274.19 366.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 3.62 -92.27
Other Income 14.45 0.89 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.67 4.51 -91.07
Interest 384.60 368.64 398.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -359.93 -364.13 -489.68
Exceptional Items -22.37 -91.30 -7,708.63
P/L Before Tax -382.30 -455.43 -8,198.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -382.30 -455.43 -8,198.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -382.30 -455.43 -8,198.31
Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -2.33 -41.94
Diluted EPS -1.96 -2.33 -41.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -2.33 -41.94
Diluted EPS -1.96 -2.33 -41.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) #TataTeleservice #Telecommunications - Service

