TataTeleservice Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore, down 37.55% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore in September 2018 down 37.55% from Rs. 515.32 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 382.30 crore in September 2018 up 95.34% from Rs. 8,198.31 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.60 crore in September 2018 down 45.61% from Rs. 124.29 crore in September 2017.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 4.00 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -49.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|321.84
|334.45
|515.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|321.84
|334.45
|515.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.59
|15.71
|23.98
|Depreciation
|42.93
|38.66
|215.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.40
|2.27
|1.87
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|247.70
|274.19
|366.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.22
|3.62
|-92.27
|Other Income
|14.45
|0.89
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.67
|4.51
|-91.07
|Interest
|384.60
|368.64
|398.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-359.93
|-364.13
|-489.68
|Exceptional Items
|-22.37
|-91.30
|-7,708.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-382.30
|-455.43
|-8,198.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-382.30
|-455.43
|-8,198.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-382.30
|-455.43
|-8,198.31
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-2.33
|-41.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-2.33
|-41.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-2.33
|-41.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-2.33
|-41.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited