TataTeleservice Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore, down 37.55% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 321.84 crore in September 2018 down 37.55% from Rs. 515.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 382.30 crore in September 2018 up 95.34% from Rs. 8,198.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.60 crore in September 2018 down 45.61% from Rs. 124.29 crore in September 2017.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 4.05 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -48.73% over the last 12 months.