TataTeleservice Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y
April 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 272.78 crore in March 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 265.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.66% from Rs. 288.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.25% from Rs. 126.55 crore in March 2021.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 159.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 200.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1,154.72% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|272.78
|284.22
|265.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|272.78
|284.22
|265.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.16
|14.21
|11.53
|Depreciation
|39.09
|39.41
|40.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|137.39
|150.06
|129.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.14
|80.54
|83.84
|Other Income
|5.00
|1.75
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.14
|82.29
|85.75
|Interest
|367.76
|384.59
|374.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-280.62
|-302.30
|-288.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-280.62
|-302.30
|-288.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-280.62
|-302.30
|-288.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-280.62
|-302.30
|-288.29
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-1.55
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-1.55
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-1.55
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-1.55
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
