TataTeleservice Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.82% from Rs. 284.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 121.70 crore in December 2021.
|TataTeleservice shares closed at 77.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -54.94% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.90
|277.66
|284.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|281.90
|277.66
|284.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.68
|15.35
|14.21
|Depreciation
|37.71
|37.73
|39.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.76
|140.24
|150.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.75
|84.34
|80.54
|Other Income
|2.14
|1.38
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.89
|85.72
|82.29
|Interest
|373.68
|373.21
|384.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-279.79
|-287.49
|-302.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.27
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-279.79
|-292.76
|-302.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-279.79
|-292.76
|-302.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-279.79
|-292.76
|-302.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-1.50
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-1.50
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-1.50
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-1.50
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
