    TataTeleservice Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:Net Sales at Rs 281.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.82% from Rs. 284.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 302.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 121.70 crore in December 2021.TataTeleservice shares closed at 77.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -54.94% over the last 12 months.
    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations281.90277.66284.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations281.90277.66284.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6815.3514.21
    Depreciation37.7137.7339.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.76140.24150.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.7584.3480.54
    Other Income2.141.381.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.8985.7282.29
    Interest373.68373.21384.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-279.79-287.49-302.30
    Exceptional Items---5.27--
    P/L Before Tax-279.79-292.76-302.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-279.79-292.76-302.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-279.79-292.76-302.30
    Equity Share Capital1,954.931,954.931,954.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
    Diluted EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
    Diluted EPS-1.43-1.50-1.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited