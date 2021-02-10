TataTeleservice Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.41 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.41 crore in December 2020 up 9.15% from Rs. 255.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 297.95 crore in December 2020 down 7.62% from Rs. 276.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2020 down 2.75% from Rs. 135.45 crore in December 2019.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 19.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 447.22% returns over the last 6 months and 439.73% over the last 12 months.