TataTeleservice Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.41 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:
Net Sales at Rs 278.41 crore in December 2020 up 9.15% from Rs. 255.06 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 297.95 crore in December 2020 down 7.62% from Rs. 276.85 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2020 down 2.75% from Rs. 135.45 crore in December 2019.
TataTeleservice shares closed at 19.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 447.22% returns over the last 6 months and 439.73% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.41
|256.66
|255.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|278.41
|256.66
|255.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.85
|11.31
|14.52
|Depreciation
|42.19
|43.28
|52.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.47
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|135.30
|126.82
|108.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.07
|75.25
|79.50
|Other Income
|1.46
|3.37
|3.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.53
|78.62
|83.20
|Interest
|387.48
|406.77
|354.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-297.95
|-328.15
|-270.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-13.04
|-5.86
|P/L Before Tax
|-297.95
|-341.19
|-276.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-297.95
|-341.19
|-276.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-297.95
|-341.19
|-276.85
|Equity Share Capital
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|1,954.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.75
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.75
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.75
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.75
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited