Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 crore net profit in Q2

During July-September 2020, its total income jumped to Rs 5,545.35 crore, from Rs 4,567.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI
 
 
Tata Steel BSL on October 14 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income. The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore during the same period a year-ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.

During July-September 2020, its total income jumped to Rs 5,545.35 crore, from Rs 4,567.98 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses climbed to Rs 5,203.33 crore as compared to Rs 4,811.95 crore earlier.

In May 2018, debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) was acquired by Tata Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL) in insolvency proceedings. It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Steel BSL

