Tata Global Bev consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,802.59 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,802.59 1,688.40 1,704.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,802.59 1,688.40 1,704.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 777.36 797.56 791.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 214.69 198.35 127.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.69 -56.13 -10.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 203.20 210.70 203.22 Depreciation 29.49 28.47 29.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 118.19 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 370.26 392.22 229.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.28 117.23 215.12 Other Income 28.52 25.72 14.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.80 142.95 229.46 Interest 12.57 13.58 11.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.23 129.37 218.40 Exceptional Items -18.18 -1.65 5.11 P/L Before Tax 217.05 127.72 223.51 Tax 83.45 13.02 80.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.60 114.70 142.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.60 114.70 142.97 Minority Interest -11.90 -- -17.37 Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.46 -43.14 -1.16 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.24 71.56 124.44 Equity Share Capital 63.11 63.11 63.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.84 0.94 1.97 Diluted EPS 1.84 0.94 1.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.84 0.94 1.97 Diluted EPS 1.84 0.94 1.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --