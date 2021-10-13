Tata Communication Q2 PAT may dip 20.9% YoY to Rs 304 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Communication to report net profit at Rs 304 crore down 20.9% year-on-year (up 2.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,202 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,022 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More