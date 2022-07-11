English
    Tata Communication Q1 PAT may dip 10.6% YoY to Rs. 265 cr: ICICI Direct

    July 11, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Communication to report net profit at Rs. 265 crore down 10.6% year-on-year (down 27.5% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,303 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,004 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI_Telecom
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Tata Communication #Telecom
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:00 am
