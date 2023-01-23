English
    Tanla Platforms Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.03 crore, down 21.44% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.03 crore in December 2022 down 21.44% from Rs. 364.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2022 down 24.6% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.

    Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2021.

    Tanla Platforms shares closed at 698.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tanla Platforms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.03284.27364.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.03284.27364.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8313.8416.94
    Depreciation1.761.731.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.26247.27315.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1721.4330.29
    Other Income4.10106.443.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.27127.8734.15
    Interest0.020.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.26127.8334.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.26127.8334.10
    Tax6.227.117.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.04120.7126.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.04120.7126.60
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.408.891.96
    Diluted EPS1.408.881.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.408.891.96
    Diluted EPS1.408.881.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

