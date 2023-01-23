Tanla Platforms Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.03 crore, down 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.03 crore in December 2022 down 21.44% from Rs. 364.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2022 down 24.6% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 698.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.39% over the last 12 months.