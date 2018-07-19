Symphony Q1 PAT seen up 3.3% YoY to Rs. 20 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects Symphony to report net profit at Rs. 20 crore up 3.3% year-on-year (down 40.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 51.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 20 crore.

