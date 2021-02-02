Sybly Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in December 2020 down 26.28% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 353.05% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 261.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Sybly Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 3.90 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.08% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.