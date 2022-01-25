MARKET NEWS

Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore in December 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 272.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2021 down 19.3% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2021 down 18.5% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.61 in December 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,606.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations237.50343.59272.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations237.50343.59272.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials184.33275.38212.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.80-4.730.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1311.3511.00
Depreciation4.354.765.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.0313.8511.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8642.9831.42
Other Income2.422.342.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2845.3233.63
Interest0.060.01--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2245.3133.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.2245.3133.63
Tax7.0311.548.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1933.7725.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1933.7725.02
Equity Share Capital12.1412.1412.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.6227.8220.61
Diluted EPS16.6227.8020.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.6227.8220.61
Diluted EPS16.6227.8020.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:00 pm
