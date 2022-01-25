Swaraj Engines Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.50 crore in December 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 272.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2021 down 19.3% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2021 down 18.5% from Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.61 in December 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,606.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.