English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suzlon promoter creates additional pledge equity in favour of SBICAP Trustee

    In a recent disclosure, SBICAP Trustee clarified that a typo had occurred in the target company's name and that the additional pledge has been created in favour of SBICAP Trustee and not Adani Green Energy.

    CNBC-TV18
    September 03, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed a typographical error in its earlier disclosure, which claimed Suzlon Energy promoter had created an additional pledge of 5.53 percent in favour of Adani Green Energy. In its recent disclosure, SBICAP Trustee clarified that the typographical error occurred in the target company's name and that the additional pledge has been created in favour of SBICAP Trustee and not Adani Green Energy.

    With this, the total equity pledged with SBICAP Trustee has increased to 9.92 percent. Suzlon Energy Limited is an Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer and renewable energy solutions provider based in Pune, India.

    Earlier this year, a group of 16 banks, led by SBI sold more than Rs 8,000 crore of Suzlon Energy loans to Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), The Economic Times reported.

    However, Suzlon Group recently revealed that the company feels the financial difficulties that afflicted the wind turbine maker are behind it. The company has over Rs 3,000 crore debt refinances led by REC. The company feels its order book, pipeline of potential business and government policies will offer support, a senior official said in a Business Standard report.

    It was also revealed that Suzlon is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue of shares by the fiscal end to pare the refinanced debt of Rs 3,000 crore.
    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #Adani Green #Buzzing Stocks #SBICap Trustee #Suzlon Energy
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 04:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.