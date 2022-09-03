Suzlon promoter creates additional pledge equity in favour of SBICAP Trustee

live bse live

The State Bank of India (SBI) has disclosed a typographical error in its earlier disclosure, which claimed Suzlon Energy promoter had created an additional pledge of 5.53 percent in favour of Adani Green Energy. In its recent disclosure, SBICAP Trustee clarified that the typographical error occurred in the target company's name and that the additional pledge has been created in favour of SBICAP Trustee and not Adani Green Energy.

With this, the total equity pledged with SBICAP Trustee has increased to 9.92 percent. Suzlon Energy Limited is an Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer and renewable energy solutions provider based in Pune, India.

Earlier this year, a group of 16 banks, led by SBI sold more than Rs 8,000 crore of Suzlon Energy loans to Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), The Economic Times reported.

However, Suzlon Group recently revealed that the company feels the financial difficulties that afflicted the wind turbine maker are behind it. The company has over Rs 3,000 crore debt refinances led by REC. The company feels its order book, pipeline of potential business and government policies will offer support, a senior official said in a Business Standard report.

It was also revealed that Suzlon is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue of shares by the fiscal end to pare the refinanced debt of Rs 3,000 crore.