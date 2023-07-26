Suzlon Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 760.13 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.13 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 802.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 99.99% from Rs. 2,305.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.66 crore in June 2023 up 2296.67% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 19.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and 187.88% over the last 12 months.