    Suzlon Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 760.13 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.13 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 802.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 99.99% from Rs. 2,305.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.66 crore in June 2023 up 2296.67% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

    Suzlon Energy shares closed at 19.00 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and 187.88% over the last 12 months.

    Suzlon Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations747.17997.80802.61
    Other Operating Income12.9613.20--
    Total Income From Operations760.131,011.00802.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.70774.62850.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks78.4821.18-229.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.4367.0760.19
    Depreciation37.4861.9942.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.74123.73133.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.30-37.59-54.43
    Other Income52.8845.1516.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.187.56-37.84
    Interest75.9284.15160.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.74-76.59-198.30
    Exceptional Items12.8717.322,504.17
    P/L Before Tax0.13-59.272,305.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.13-59.272,305.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.13-59.272,305.87
    Equity Share Capital2,488.212,454.401,957.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.052.44
    Diluted EPS---0.052.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.052.44
    Diluted EPS---0.052.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

