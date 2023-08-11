English
    Sutlej Textiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 704.48 crore, down 16.73% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 704.48 crore in June 2023 down 16.73% from Rs. 845.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.49 crore in June 2023 down 167.19% from Rs. 45.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 96.53% from Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2022.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations704.48744.06845.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations704.48744.06845.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials404.07396.48474.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.6320.5514.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.0839.92-83.58
    Power & Fuel--73.6979.86
    Employees Cost113.3499.13113.48
    Depreciation31.1932.2431.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.8188.54116.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.64-6.4999.79
    Other Income6.227.796.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.421.30106.49
    Interest18.4816.7913.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.90-15.4993.17
    Exceptional Items---15.87-23.66
    P/L Before Tax-44.90-31.3669.51
    Tax-14.41-7.5124.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.49-23.8545.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.49-23.8545.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.49-23.8545.38
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-1.462.77
    Diluted EPS-1.86-1.462.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-1.462.77
    Diluted EPS-1.86-1.462.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sutlej Textiles #Sutlej Textiles and Industries #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

