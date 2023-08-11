Sutlej Textiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 704.48 crore, down 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.48 crore in June 2023 down 16.73% from Rs. 845.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.49 crore in June 2023 down 167.19% from Rs. 45.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 96.53% from Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2022.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.