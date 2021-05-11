Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.68 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.68 crore in March 2021 up 45.72% from Rs. 129.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021 up 163.3% from Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021 up 140.13% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.61 in March 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 36.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.19% over the last 12 months.