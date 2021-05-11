MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.68 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.68 crore in March 2021 up 45.72% from Rs. 129.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021 up 163.3% from Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021 up 140.13% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.61 in March 2020.

Close

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 36.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.19% over the last 12 months.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations188.68155.82129.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations188.68155.82129.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.7684.6982.78
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.19-0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.7314.72-6.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.3312.8912.51
Depreciation5.214.985.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.1929.3532.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.479.002.81
Other Income0.710.161.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.179.163.82
Interest9.768.377.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.420.79-3.59
Exceptional Items11.120.010.15
P/L Before Tax18.530.79-3.45
Tax5.830.29-0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.710.50-2.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-3.63-0.35-11.87
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.080.15-14.35
Equity Share Capital16.6716.6716.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.450.09-8.61
Diluted EPS5.450.09-8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.450.09-8.61
Diluted EPS5.450.09-8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.