Suryalakshmi Co Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.29 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.29 crore in December 2021 up 26.61% from Rs. 155.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021 up 4968.64% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2021 up 65.77% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 81.50 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.51% returns over the last 6 months and 146.60% over the last 12 months.