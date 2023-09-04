English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Surbhi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 56.5% Y-o-Y

    September 04, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 56.5% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 513.72% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022.

    Surbhi Ind shares closed at 2.61 on August 23, 2023 (BSE)

    Surbhi Industries.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.107.427.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.107.427.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.614.264.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.99-0.37-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.970.73
    Depreciation0.611.030.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.041.921.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-0.390.38
    Other Income0.560.880.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.490.67
    Interest1.000.420.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.300.070.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.300.070.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.300.070.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.300.070.31
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.790.220.92
    Diluted EPS-3.790.220.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.790.220.92
    Diluted EPS-3.790.220.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Surbhi Ind #Surbhi Industries. #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!