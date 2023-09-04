Surbhi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 56.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 56.5% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 513.72% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 79.17% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022.

Surbhi Ind shares closed at 2.61 on August 23, 2023 (BSE)