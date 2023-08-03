English
    Surana Solar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Solar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2023 down 29.02% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 87.21% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 70.06% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

    Surana Solar shares closed at 27.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.80% over the last 12 months.

    Surana Solar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.607.809.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.607.809.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.964.377.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.022.030.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.250.21
    Depreciation0.660.750.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.050.651.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.25-1.05
    Other Income0.650.533.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.282.83
    Interest0.010.010.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.282.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.282.71
    Tax0.120.020.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.251.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.251.91
    Equity Share Capital24.6024.6024.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.39
    Diluted EPS0.050.050.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.39
    Diluted EPS0.050.050.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

