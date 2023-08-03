Surana Solar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 29.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2023 down 29.02% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 87.21% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 70.06% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

Surana Solar shares closed at 27.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.80% over the last 12 months.