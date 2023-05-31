Suraj Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 156.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 156.17% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 120.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.