Suraj Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 156.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 156.17% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.
Suraj Ind shares closed at 120.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.
|Suraj Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.18
|17.78
|11.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.18
|17.78
|11.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|1.25
|1.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.68
|13.50
|5.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.46
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.25
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.51
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|1.81
|1.91
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.18
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|1.99
|1.93
|Interest
|0.22
|0.16
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.83
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.61
|1.83
|1.92
|Tax
|0.72
|0.56
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.89
|1.27
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.89
|1.27
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|12.29
|12.29
|9.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|1.03
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.99
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|1.03
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.99
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
