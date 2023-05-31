English
    Suraj Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 156.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 156.17% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    Suraj Ind shares closed at 120.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1817.7811.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1817.7811.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.501.251.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.6813.505.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.460.43
    Depreciation0.530.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.510.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.811.91
    Other Income0.260.180.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.831.991.93
    Interest0.220.160.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.611.831.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.611.831.92
    Tax0.720.561.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.891.270.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.891.270.86
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.299.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.030.88
    Diluted EPS-0.710.990.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.030.88
    Diluted EPS-0.710.990.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm