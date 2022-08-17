English
    Suraj Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore, up 221.62% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore in June 2022 up 221.62% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 3886.46% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

    Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

    Suraj Ind shares closed at 96.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 3,802.44% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8311.003.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8311.003.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.281.91--
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.795.962.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.430.08
    Depreciation0.240.20--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.590.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.701.910.03
    Other Income0.180.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.891.930.03
    Interest0.150.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.731.920.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.731.920.03
    Tax0.441.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.300.860.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.300.860.03
    Equity Share Capital11.209.548.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.240.880.04
    Diluted EPS1.240.880.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.240.880.04
    Diluted EPS1.240.880.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
