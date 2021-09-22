Supreme Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.03 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.03 crore in June 2021 down 20.97% from Rs. 49.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.82 crore in June 2021 down 43.51% from Rs. 131.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2021 up 159.2% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 18.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)