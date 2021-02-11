MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suprajit Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 507.27 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 507.27 crore in December 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 412.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.63 crore in December 2020 up 65.56% from Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.39 crore in December 2020 up 68.7% from Rs. 55.36 crore in December 2019.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2019.

Close

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 243.55 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.99% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations507.27443.14412.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations507.27443.14412.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials306.17246.55228.14
Purchase of Traded Goods9.615.0013.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.619.061.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost88.3872.9677.05
Depreciation14.3314.3714.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.3636.0842.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0359.1135.20
Other Income7.038.595.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0667.7140.47
Interest5.425.525.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.6462.1935.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax73.6462.1935.30
Tax22.0114.114.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.6348.0831.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.6348.0831.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.6348.0831.19
Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.693.442.23
Diluted EPS3.693.442.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.693.442.23
Diluted EPS3.693.442.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.