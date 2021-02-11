Suprajit Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 507.27 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.27 crore in December 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 412.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.63 crore in December 2020 up 65.56% from Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.39 crore in December 2020 up 68.7% from Rs. 55.36 crore in December 2019.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2019.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 243.55 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.99% over the last 12 months.